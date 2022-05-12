IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$53.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.90.

Shares of IGM opened at C$35.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.92 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.49.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.08. The company had revenue of C$902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$894.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.5700005 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.15%.

In other news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

