Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

