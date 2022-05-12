IMI (LON:IMI) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750 at Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,070 ($25.52) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.27) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,648.50 ($20.32).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,278 ($15.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,567.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($23.15).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.27), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($665,319.52). Also, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($17.67) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($22,967.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,321 shares of company stock worth $1,889,963 over the last quarter.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

