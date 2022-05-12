IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,860 at Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,860 ($22.93) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.32) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.32) to GBX 1,845 ($22.75) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.27) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,431.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

