Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $47,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.05. 113,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $129.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.