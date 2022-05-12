Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $42.47. 379,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,846. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

