Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. 694,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,646,928. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

