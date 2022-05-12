Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period.

Shares of PTGX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 52,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,693. The firm has a market cap of $397.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

