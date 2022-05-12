Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,773,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $67.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,204.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,392. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,582.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2,740.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

