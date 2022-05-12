Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,179 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $12.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.76. 184,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.23.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,273 shares of company stock worth $130,897,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

