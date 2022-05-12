Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $84,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

