Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown by 28.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,862. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

