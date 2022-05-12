Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.31. The company had a trading volume of 90,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,396. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $234.79 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.