Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 131,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

