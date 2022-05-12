Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,130. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

