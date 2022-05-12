Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CEO Acquires $118,400.00 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INFN stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFN shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

