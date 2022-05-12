Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.57

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 74748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of research firms have commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,685 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $87,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 4,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 544,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

