Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 618,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,417. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 27.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after buying an additional 464,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth $10,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 406,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 83,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IEA shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

