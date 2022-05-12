Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Insider Purchases A$27,700.00 in Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) insider Andrew Reeves purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of A$27,700.00 ($19,236.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Inghams Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides, fresh, fresh with flavor, frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries.

