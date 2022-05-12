Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Gap Down to $94.30

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.30, but opened at $90.01. Ingles Markets shares last traded at $95.28, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

