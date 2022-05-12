Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.89

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.89 and last traded at C$15.92, with a volume of 171464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.20.

INE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.66.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -15.04.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

