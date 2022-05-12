Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases $23,751.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 876,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,016,468.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,033.50.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.