Insider Buying: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,453,966.31 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $601.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.