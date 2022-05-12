Insider Buying: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,453,966.31 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ANAB stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $601.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.17.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
