Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,612,666.78 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 58,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,666.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,831,519.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 24.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Appian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 123.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

