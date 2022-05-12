Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Acquires 716,355 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,353,454 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $152,022,613.68.

On Monday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,391,884 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $159,996,334.12.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $274,370,664.60.

On Monday, March 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 7,277,649 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $402,381,213.21.

On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $133,080,241.07.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.46 per share, with a total value of $1,362,722,738.04.

On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $725,133,325.06.

Shares of BRK-A traded down $6,369.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $461,631.00. 2,951 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507,226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471,279.37.

Separately, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

