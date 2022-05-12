Insider Buying: Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) insider Yosi Albagli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,342.50).

Ethernity Networks stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £13.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ethernity Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 16.40 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 63 ($0.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.75.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

