Insider Buying: Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) insider Yosi Albagli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,342.50).
Ethernity Networks stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £13.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ethernity Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 16.40 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 63 ($0.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.75.
Ethernity Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
