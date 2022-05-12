Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £9,922.40 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Angela Strank acquired 628 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($19.48) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,233.26).

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,565.50 ($19.30) on Thursday. Mondi plc has a one year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,088 ($25.74). The company has a market cap of £7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,481.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,703.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.45 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,075 ($25.58).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

