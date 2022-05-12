Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Acquires C$56,000.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Keyvan Salehi acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,000.

NHK stock opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.79. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$56.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NHK. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective for the company.

About Nighthawk Gold (Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.