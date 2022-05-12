Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Purchases C$16,086.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,200 shares in the company, valued at C$724,636.

On Monday, April 25th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.88 per share, with a total value of C$19,400.00.

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Osisko Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$5.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.77.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

