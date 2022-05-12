Insider Buying: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UBER stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

