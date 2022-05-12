Insider Buying: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
UBER stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.
Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
