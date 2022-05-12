Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CEO Purchases $72,345.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UFI opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Unifi alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 170,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 131,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Unifi (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.