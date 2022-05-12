Insider Buying: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.88 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $335,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 1,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $679.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

