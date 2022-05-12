Insider Buying: ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CFO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 636,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,452.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $442.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.71% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

