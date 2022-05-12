Insider Selling: Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ADNT traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 92,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,100. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.82. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Adient by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.