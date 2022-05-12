Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) COO Sells $862,491.80 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AEP stock opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 68.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

