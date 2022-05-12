Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CEO Sells $525,650.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $199.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.