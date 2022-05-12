Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells 4,873 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $250.35 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

