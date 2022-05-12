Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$207.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.89. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

