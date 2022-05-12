Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.62) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.50.

NTLA stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.85% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

