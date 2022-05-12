Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.53

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 20008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

