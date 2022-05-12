Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.07. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

