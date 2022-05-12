Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.19

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $52.23, with a volume of 25090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,600 shares of company stock worth $39,627,794. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

