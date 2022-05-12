Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $83.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.55.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $94.52 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.