International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 196 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 190 ($2.34).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 126.06 ($1.55) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.66.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.