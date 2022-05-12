International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT Lowered to GBX 2

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.32) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.30 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

ICAGY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 649,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.93.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 517.92%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

