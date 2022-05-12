International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,992,000 after acquiring an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,666,000 after buying an additional 115,255 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,604,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,044,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,418,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,697,000 after buying an additional 326,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $128.00 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 312.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

