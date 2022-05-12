International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Seaways will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 131,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,723,327.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,380,593.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 144,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in International Seaways by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

