Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($81.42) to GBX 6,236 ($76.88) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,157.50.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.54. 24,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,879. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

