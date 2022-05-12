Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 26,796.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $209.91. 71,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

