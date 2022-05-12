Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 197.5% in April

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 197.5% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE VCV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 3,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
